1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Tarrant County strip club, commissioner says

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a strip club early Sunday morning that a Tarrant County commissioner said left one person dead and three others injured.

The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m., at Temptations Cabaret, located on Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information about the shooting, but Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez said four people were shot during a shootout with security guards.

One person was left dead.

Ramirez said Temptations has "a clear pattern of dangerous criminal activity," including "multiple homicides, numerous aggravated assaults, and dozens of drug related offenses."

He has called for the business to be closed down due to the criminal activity it brings.

"This business has caused damage to our Tarrant County communities for too long. Enough is enough," Ramirez said in a statement.