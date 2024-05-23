Tornado causes damage in Central Texas

A tornado caused widespread damage in Central Texas Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service will send teams to survey the damage in Temple, which is located about 35 miles southwest of Waco or 60 miles northeast of Austin.

A tornado there damaged dozens of homes and businesses. It also flipped vehicles and snapped power poles.

FOX 4 viewer Heidi Greensides shared a picture that shows missing walls and a buckled garage at her home.

Another homeowner said she had to take shelter during the storm and now feels thankful the damage was limited to a downed tree in her front yard.

"We could hear the wind so we went to the bathroom because my husband said it didn’t sound like normal because it had more of a roar to it. So we went to the bathroom and you could just hear it beating on the house," Laura Nitcher said.

Temple officials have declared a state of emergency.

First responders answered a lot of calls about damage and minor injuries, but there were no fatal or life-threatening injuries.

The neighboring city of Belton was also hit.

Schools in both cities are closed on Thursday. Belton ISD also postponed its high school graduation ceremonies.