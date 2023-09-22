20-year-old convicted of North Dallas woman's murder

A 20-year-old who police say was looking for a crime opportunity has been convicted of capital murder.

Leslie Baker was killed in front of her home on Memorial Day of 2020. Prosecutors say her murder was a part of a crime spree.

Anthony Lewis will have the opportunity for parole after he serves 40 years for the Baker’s murder.

Members of Baker’s family hugged and cried after the guilty verdict was read.

In 2020, Lewis and two others tried to carjack Baker. Lewis fired multiple gunshots, killing Baker in her Preston Hallow neighborhood.

Investigators say Lewis and two others blocked Baker’s car in the driveway and about eight gunshots were fired.

Likely, the most impactful part of the trial for the jury was when the prosecution showed multiple videos recorded by Lewis. One video was hours after the murder showing him smoking and pointing a gun at the camera.

The next video was when Lewis was involved in a high-speed chase with police in a stolen car.

Lewis could be heard saying, "I caught a whole murder like two days ago."

While the Baker family did not want to speak on camera, the prosecution team said the use of social media has been very helpful in cases like this.

"It plays a major part in the evidence that we are going to be presenting to juries. It is something we will be constantly looking at because that is the day and age we are living in now," said prosecutor Krystal Biggins.

"I think that was the final nail in the coffin for him," said prosecutor Tommy Adams. "I know that’s a terrible phrase, but the bragging about it and awful things he had to say, the jury couldn’t get past that."

The Lewis family was in the courtroom and was crying but had no comment for the media.

Two other suspects are awaiting trial for the Baker’s murder.