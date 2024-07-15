2 teen girls charged with capital murder in Victory Park shooting, third suspect on the run

Two teens are in custody after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on North Houston Street near American Airlines Center early Sunday morning.

Dallas Police tell FOX 4 they made a second arrest in the murder of 18-year-old Jake Reynosa on Monday afternoon.

Police say Reynosa was walking in the Victory Park area around 5 a.m. on Sunday when he was killed.

Marianna Malik lives in the area.

"I woke up and I just heard something. I wasn't sure if it was a gunshot or anything, I thought it was a hit-and-run, but I looked out the window and I saw a gentleman lying on the ground and I saw 3 people that were running. They looked at him, and then they took off running," said Malik.

Dallas police said the suspects ran to a vehicle and left the scene.

Officers located the suspects' vehicle later in the morning.

Police say they tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspects ran off.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested a short time later. A 16-year-old girl was also arrested on Monday afternoon.

Both are now charged with capital murder.

"When I found out it was an actual shooting, It was a little bit more unnerving," said Malik. "I live on the fifth floor. You could have easily hit a window or something and taken out an innocent person. This person was also innocent, but it's like, you could have harmed someone else."

Reynosa's family tells FOX 4 he was in Dallas from Houston, but had no further comment.

Police declined to say if there was a specific reason he was targeted.

DPD says investigators are working to try to locate a third suspect they believe is a man.

"They're obviously surveilling the area for surveillance video. Also talking with any potential witnesses that were at the scene," said Dallas Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman.

As for Malik, who moved to Dallas six months ago, she said this is the second violent incident outside her residence and she and her husband are thinking about moving.

"It's very weird to see two violent crimes in less than six months," she said.

All three suspects are expected to be charged with capital murder.