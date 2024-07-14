Dallas shooting: 1 killed in shooting near Victory Plaza; girl, 15, charged with capital murder

article

Dallas police say a man was shot and killed near Victory Plaza in Downtown Dallas early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting call shortly after 5 a.m. at the intersection of North Houston Street and Nowitzki Way.

They found 18-year-old Jake Reynosa shot in the street.

He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Investigators say that Reynosa was approached by multiple suspects and was shot.

Police found the suspects and tried to pull over their vehicle, but the suspects ran from the vehicle.

One suspect, a 15-year-old girl, was taken into custody. She has been charged with capital murder.

The suspect's name will not be released due to her age.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about potential suspects are asked to call police.

