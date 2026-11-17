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The Brief Chad LaFrance, a former Lewisville ISD teacher, was arrested on Nov. 5 on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact. LaFrance was previously named Lamar Middle School's 2024–2025 Teacher of the Year but is now under state review for alleged misconduct. Authorities have not yet released specific details about the allegations against LaFrance.



A former teacher of the year in the Lewisville Independent School District is now accused of child sex crimes.

What we know:

Chad Michael LaFrance was arrested by the Denton Police Department on Nov. 5 and booked into the Denton County jail.

Jail records indicate he was charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

His bond was set at $75,000 for each charge.

Dig deeper:

A 2025 Facebook post by Lamar Middle School in Flower Mound indicates LaFrance was honored as the school’s teacher of the year for 2024-2025.

In a statement, Lewisville ISD said LaFrance no longer works for the district.

"We are aware of the recent arrest of a former employee, Chad LaFrance. He has not been employed with LISD since May 22, 2026," the district said. "We have not been contacted by Denton PD and have no indication that the situation involves LISD."

TEA records show he is currently under review by the TEA Educator Investigations Division for alleged misconduct.

What we don't know:

Denton police have not shared any details about the case against LaFrance or his alleged victims.