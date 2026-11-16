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The Brief Investigators identified a second underage victim in the sexual assault case against former Garland Police Boxing Gym coach Agenis Apdul Santos. The 42-year-old faces an additional charge of indecency with a child by contact and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $175,000 bond. Police urge anyone who believes they or their child may have been victimized to call 972-485-4840.



A second victim has come forward with allegations against a former coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym.

Garland coach arrest

The backstory:

Last week, Garland police arrested 42-year-old Agenis Apdul Santos for allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old student.

The student told a school resource officer about the sexual assault, which allegedly occurred at the student’s house, police said.

While the student was not a member of the Garland Police Boxing Gym, Santos was removed from his coaching role.

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What's new:

Investigators have since identified a second underage victim who was a member of the Garland Police Boxing Gym at the time of the offense.

Santos is now facing an additional charge of indecency with a child by contact.

He was transferred to the Dallas County jail where his bond is $175,000 for all of the charges.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they or their child may have been victimized is urged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.