Garland Police Boxing Gym coach facing 2nd child sex assault charge
GARLAND, Texas - A second victim has come forward with allegations against a former coach at the Garland Police Boxing Gym.
Garland coach arrest
The backstory:
Last week, Garland police arrested 42-year-old Agenis Apdul Santos for allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old student.
The student told a school resource officer about the sexual assault, which allegedly occurred at the student’s house, police said.
While the student was not a member of the Garland Police Boxing Gym, Santos was removed from his coaching role.
What's new:
Investigators have since identified a second underage victim who was a member of the Garland Police Boxing Gym at the time of the offense.
Santos is now facing an additional charge of indecency with a child by contact.
He was transferred to the Dallas County jail where his bond is $175,000 for all of the charges.
What you can do:
Anyone who believes they or their child may have been victimized is urged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Garland Police Department.