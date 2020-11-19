TEA relaxes some of its in-person learning requirements for school districts

article

The Texas Education Agency has relaxed some of its in-person learning requirements after multiple schools have asked about going virtual.

New TEA guidelines allow schools to transition to virtual learning if there are staffing shortages.

Schools will also be allowed to stay virtual for up to 14 days if they have confirmed cases on campus.

That was increased from five days, which is what the TEA previously allowed.

The guidelines also say schools that go virtual for any reasons not listed by the TEA will only be able to claim credit for half of the days they were non-compliant.