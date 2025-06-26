Man sentenced to 60 years for TCU student's West 7th Street murder

The Brief Matthew Purdy pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the death of 21-year-old Wes Smith. Smith was a TCU student who was seemingly gunned down at random outside a bar in Fort Worth's West 7th Street entertainment district. Smith's family members got the chance to address Purdy directly after the sentencing.



An accused killer has pleaded guilty to a murder charge in Fort Worth. The victim was a Texas Christian University student whose death stunned the campus.

Guilty Plea

What we know:

On Thursday, Matthew Purdy pleaded guilty to murder for the death of 21-year-old Wes Smith in 2023.

He was then sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murder, as well as several other charges including robbery, harassment of a public servant, tampering with physical evidence, and credit card abuse.

TCU Student Murdered

Matthew Purdy

The backstory:

Wes Smith was fatally shot outside a bar in Fort Worth’s West 7th Street District on Sept. 1, 2023.

According to Fort Worth police, he was seemingly gunned down at random.

Purdy, who was 21 at the time, approached Smith, said a few words, and shot him three times – once in the stomach, once in the shoulder, and once in the back of the head after Smith was already down.

Police said during a confession, Purdy told detectives he shot Smith that third time to "make sure he was dead."

After the shooting, Purdy hit another person with his gun before he was arrested.

He told police he would have shot more people if he hadn't run out of ammunition.

Who Was Wes Smith?

Wes Smith (Source: St. George's Independent School)

What we know:

Smith was just starting his junior year at TCU.

According to his family, he was working towards a double major in finance and strategic marketing. He also had an internship lined up at an investment banking firm in Dallas.

What they're saying:

Some of Smith’s family members traveled from Tennessee for the hearing. They provided impact statements after Purdy entered his guilty plea.

Phillip Smith said his son had stepped outside of one of the bars that night to call a ride for a group of girls so they could get back to campus safely.

"You then randomly selected him from all those students that were out there, just simply walked up to him and shot him," he said.

The victim's father said thousands of TCU students gathered on campus to mourn his son.

"Your actions caused catastrophic, monumental mourning by thousands of people. If your action alone caused sadness and sickness, caused people to lose sleep, loss of appetite, mental disarray, caused people to be confused, caused people not to be able to focus, massive frustration, caused injury to businesses because people couldn't work. It caused injury the personal relationships and your action caused fear among people. It caused anxiety, it caused depression, caused anger. It calls people to question their faith. And in some distances, your crime totally ripped all emotion out of people, just made them hollow individuals. So you physically murdered and executed Wes, but you emotionally and psychologically murdered thousands of other people, including probably everyone in this courtroom," he said.

"You didn't know Wes. You never met him. But in that moment, you made a devastating, evil choice. You decided you mattered more than he did. And you took Wes's earthly life. And now Wes's loss is not just a personal loss but a communal wound," said Dorree Smith, the victim's mother.