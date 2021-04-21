TCU hosts Race and Reconciliation Initiative

Students, faculty and staff at Texas Christian University gathered Wednesday to reflect on the institution's relationship with the Confederacy and slavery.

The Race and Reconciliation Initiative was designed to investigate and document the university's relationship with racism. It comes after current and former Black students filed discrimination lawsuits against TCU.

The initiative made several recommendations on how the university can move forward in an equitable way, including adding more context to a statue of the university's founders.

"Memorialize a more complete story of TCU commemorating the efforts of underrepresented or marginalized groups who contributed to TCU's development and highlighting racist attitudes and behaviors from earlier years as an educational step towards creating an anti-racist community," said Dr. Clifford Harrell.

The entire event was streamed by the university.