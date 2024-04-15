TCU buildings evacuated due to gas leak

Several buildings on the TCU campus were evacuated on Monday morning due to a gas leak.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says they were called to West Cantey Street on the TCU campus around 11:21 a.m.

Crews arrived and smelled gas near Foster Hall.

Hazmat teams were called to the area and fire alarms were pulled by Fort Worth firefighters to get students, faculty and staff to leave the building.

In all, four buildings were evacuated.

Atmos closed off the leak and the building was ventilated before anyone was allowed back inside.

Fort Worth Fire issued an all clear later in the day.