Taylor Swift makes donation to Tarrant Area Food Bank that will feed 'thousands'

Pop star Taylor Swift made a donation to the Tarrant Area Food Bank ahead of her three-show stint in Arlington this weekend.

"Taylor Swift has just ensured thousands of North Texans in the Tarrant Area will be able to feed their families this week by making a generous contribution to the Tarrant Area Food Bank," the TAFB said in a statement released on Thursday.

TAFB tells FOX 4 they cannot share the exact amount of the donation.

Swift will bring her ‘Eras Tour’ to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The stadium served as a location for many to receive free meals from the food bank during the holiday season and the pandemic.

"Food banks across the state are seeing increases in need due to inflation rising costs and we know her donation couldn’t have come at a greater time of need. Today at the Taylor Area Food Bank, as we’ve been calling it all week, Taylor is a Hunger Hero," said Julie Butner, President & CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank in a statement.

The TAFB noted that Swiftly "politely declined" an invitation to visit the food bank.

This is one of several donations Swift has made to food banks as she tours the country.

She also donated to the Arizona Food Bank Network ahead of her show in Glendale, Ariz. and to Three Square, a food bank in southern Nevada, ahead of her shows in Las Vegas.