Tarrant Area Food Bank hosts its largest ever food giveaway at AT&T Stadium

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is helping provide the Mega Mobile Market – feeding thousands of families for Thanksgiving.

It should be no surprise that organizations like the TAFB are seeing an unprecedented need in the community for food assistance.

About 6,000 families are expected to pick up a week’s worth of groceries from the mobile food drive Friday morning. And because Thanksgiving is almost here, each family is getting a 15-pound frozen turkey as well.

People started lining up outside AT&T Stadium around 3:30 a.m. for what TAFB said will be its biggest food distribution event in its 40-year history.

Since the pandemic is still a concern, the giveaway is being conducted to minimize any person-to-person contact.

“Normally, clients go into smaller pantries that feel and look like a grocery store. But to keep everybody socially distanced, they’re driving their vehicles through a line. They pop the trunk of their car and we put 80 pounds of food – roughly four to five days’ worth of groceries – into the trunk of their car. That keeps us socially distanced during this COVID time,” said Julie Butner, the president and CEO of the TAFB.

There are no qualifications for the distribution. Anyone who asks for the food can receive it.

The food bank is hoping they’ll be able to help everyone who drives through Lot 4 of the AT&T Stadium parking lot between 8 a.m. and noon.

