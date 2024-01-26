Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift fan fest coming to Dallas this March

By
Published 
Things To Do In Dallas
FOX 4

DALLAS - If we learned one thing in 2023, it's that North Texas is not shy about how much they love Taylor Swift.

A celebration of all things Taylor Swift is coming to Dallas in 2024.

The two-day fan festival, known as Taylor-Con, is celebrating all things Swiftie.

The celebration is happening March 15 and 16 at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre and will feature lip sync battles, dance contests, bracelet exchanges and even a chance to show off your Eras costumes.

The tickets start at $10 for kids 5-12 and $40 for adults.

You can also grab a 2-day pass for $64.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans set attendance record at AT&T Stadium

Of course, this is just for fans. Taylor herself is not expected to be there.

You can get tickets for the special festival here.