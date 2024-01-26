Taylor Swift fan fest coming to Dallas this March

If we learned one thing in 2023, it's that North Texas is not shy about how much they love Taylor Swift.

A celebration of all things Taylor Swift is coming to Dallas in 2024.

The two-day fan festival, known as Taylor-Con, is celebrating all things Swiftie.

Featured article

The celebration is happening March 15 and 16 at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre and will feature lip sync battles, dance contests, bracelet exchanges and even a chance to show off your Eras costumes.

The tickets start at $10 for kids 5-12 and $40 for adults.

You can also grab a 2-day pass for $64.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans set attendance record at AT&T Stadium

Of course, this is just for fans. Taylor herself is not expected to be there.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rig Expand

You can get tickets for the special festival here.