Taylor Swift fans set attendance record at AT&T Stadium

Arlington
Storms force Taylor Swift, Rangers fans to search for cover

Emergency managers in Arlington kept a close eye on the weather with the Texas Rangers playing at Globe Life Field and Taylor Swift performing before a packed house again at AT&T Stadium.

Traffic and rain couldn't stop Taylor Swift fans from making their way to Arlington to see the Eras Tour at AT&T Stadium.

AT&T Stadium released the attendance numbers for the three days worth of shows.

The final total: 210,607 Swifties attended over the course of the three-day stint.

The stadium says that is a three-day record for attendance.

On average, 70,200 Taylor Swift fans attended each show, which is far from a single-day record.

AT&T Stadium hosted the 2010 NBA All-Star Game with an announced attendance of 108,713.