Taylor Swift fans set attendance record at AT&T Stadium

Traffic and rain couldn't stop Taylor Swift fans from making their way to Arlington to see the Eras Tour at AT&T Stadium.

AT&T Stadium released the attendance numbers for the three days worth of shows.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ March 31, 2023, Arlington, Texas, United States; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs on her 'The Eras Tour' at AT&T Stadium. on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas, United States. (Photo by Javier Vicencio/ Eyepix Group) (Photo credit should read Javier Vicencio / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The final total: 210,607 Swifties attended over the course of the three-day stint.

The stadium says that is a three-day record for attendance.

On average, 70,200 Taylor Swift fans attended each show, which is far from a single-day record.

AT&T Stadium hosted the 2010 NBA All-Star Game with an announced attendance of 108,713.