Taylor Swift fans line up outside AT&T Stadium to get tour merch

Taylor Swift fans showed up bright and early in Arlington for a chance to get their hands on the singer's Eras Tour merchandise.

Fans can buy shirts, posters and more in Lot 9 outside AT&T Stadium ahead of Swift's three nights of shows this weekend.

Sales are on a first-come, first-serve basis and are set to start at 10 a.m.

Fans lined up early for an opportunity to buy the exclusive merch.

If you haven't heard, Swift will be performing at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

More than 60,000 fans came to her show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last Saturday.

According to social media, she played more than 40 songs in a set that topped 3-hours.