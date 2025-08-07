Tax Free Weekend Texas 2025: What to know before school supply shopping

The Brief Tax-Free Weekend in Texas is from Aug. 8-10. Shoppers can save on school supplies, as well as other items needed for school, like clothes, shoes, backpacks, and even diapers. Online purchases also qualify for the sales tax holiday.



School is starting, and that means many families will be out shopping for clothes, shoes, and school supplies.

Thankfully, this weekend is Tax-Free Weekend in the state of Texas.

Texas Tax-Free Weekend

What we know:

The state's annual sales tax holiday starts just after midnight on Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

It applies to school essentials, including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and classroom supplies.

Some other items for the family like baby diapers, scout uniforms, children’s costumes, and certain work clothes also qualify.

Items like computers, textbooks, software, subscription boxes, specialty sports gear, jewelry, watches, purses, and luggage do not qualify.

Each item must cost less than $100 to be exempt from sales tax at the register.

Online purchases also qualify as long as the store does business in the state of Texas, the payment is processed between Aug. 8-10, and the item is still less than $100 after shipping fees.

Dig deeper:

For more information and a list of items that qualify, visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/.