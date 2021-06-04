Taste Addison festival returns post-pandemic

A popular North Texas festival is back, complete with good eats and live music.

Taste Addison serves up flavors from more than two dozen restaurants that can be found throughout Addison.

Organizers have been planning the festival since August keeping safety in mind, offering additional seating, spacing out tables, and mobile orders to make sure people do feel safe.

But with everything opening up, Friday was a full house with people back to enjoying the classic festival experience.

North Texans are kicking off the weekend with a true taste of summer. Taste Addison is back after a year break in its decades-old tradition.

Jasmine Lee, the city of Addison special events director, says they aren’t skipping a beat. They’re expecting a crowd of 20,000 people over the next two days at Circle Park.

"Coming back alive. everyone wants to get out and do something," she said. "That’s really what the restaurants are looking for exposure to new clients."

Attendees have the option to grab a quick bite from more than 24 restaurants scattered around the park. They were one of the hardest hit industries due to the pandemic.

But even with his core employees back at work, Taste of Cuba Restaurant Chef Isaac Roussa says he can’t help but notice the staffing shortages among his colleagues.

"Moving forward, we see that it’s going to be challenging," he said. "But for this event, we are ready to rock for Taste Addison."

Featuring packed tables and live music, it’s a view everyone has been waiting for.

The biggest headliner Friday was Flo Rida.

The festival continues Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight.