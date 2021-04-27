Tarrant County starts prisoner re-entry to life program

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has a new program to help those released from jail get back into society.

It’s called Pathways to HOPE or Helping Offenders Pursue Excellence.

The program will help prepare ex-offenders for a successful re-entry into their family, the community and the workplace.

Self-improvement and mental health resources are available, along with housing and job assistance.

The first class of 30 participants is expected to begin next month.