Man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting 7-year-old family member

article

A man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old family member in Tarrant County, according to the sheriff's office.

Paul Good of Arkansas, 51, was found guilty and sentenced by a jury for the aggravated sexual assault of a child this week.

Documents show the incident occurred back in September 2001.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says Good assaulted the 7-year-old as punishment for misbehaving at school.

During the trial, the jury also heard from other victims who say they were abused by Good.

Good was arrested in July 2023.

He is currently in the Tarrant County Jail, according to online records.



