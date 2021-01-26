Tarrant County reports first child COVID-19-related death

article

Tarrant County reported 29 additional COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday including the county’s first pediatric death.

The county health director confirmed the child was under the age of 10 but declined to release specific details because of privacy laws.

He called the case "heartbreaking." He also added pediatric deaths are a rare occurrence with COVID-19.

There is promising news, though. Tarrant County hospitalizations and COVID-19-related ICU admissions are down, the health director said.