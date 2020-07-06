Tarrant County reports 820 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

article

Tarrant County reported 820 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Monday. That includes cases from the holiday weekend.

Health officials said numbers push Tarrant County’s total number of positive cases to 14,228 with 238 deaths. More than 6,000 have recovered.

The most recent deaths include a woman in her 70s from Arlington and a man in his 80s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions.

North Texas set a record Sunday for new coronavirus cases. There were more than 1,800 cases and three deaths in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties.

That includes more than 1,000 cases in Dallas County for the third straight day.

Statewide there were more than 3,400 new cases reported.

The number may have been low because some health departments like Tarrant County did not report data on the holiday.

