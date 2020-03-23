Tarrant County orders residents to stay home except for essential business

Tarrant County is following in Dallas County’s lead by issuing a stay-at-home order.

“Ya’ll stay home,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price told residents Tuesday morning.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and lasts through April 3. It means no gatherings of any kind and businesses in Tarrant County, if possible, need to work virtually from home.

“Any business who can work virtually should. Everyone else, when you’re home, stay home. Don’t be out on playdates at the park. Don’t be out in big gatherings. Don’t go see friends for dinner parties at home. Stay home. We mean it when we say you’re staffer at home,” Mayor Price said.

People should only leave their homes for essential activities such as running errands for necessary supplies or medical services, to care for family or to work at an essential business.

Price said the rules in the county were already tight but this will help slow the spread of COVID-19 even more as to not overwhelm the healthcare system.

“We’re going to flatten this curve and it will get us back to work faster. Get you, who are suffering from lack of work back on the job quicker. It isn’t lost on us that these are incredibly hard times. But if you’re sick and we can’t treat you in hospitals, we will really be in trouble. We believe closing for a short amount of time we can stop that and make it easier. It will save lives and save jobs and everyone’s lives matter,” she said.

Fort Worth also announced an update for senior citizens and pregnant women. There are now additional hours at Albertson, Tom Thumb and Whole Foods for them to shop with fewer people.

