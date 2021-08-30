Tarrant County officials frustrated as thousands of new COVID-19 cases reported

Tarrant County leaders are frustrated after reporting more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend -- the highest case count in North Texas.

Public health officials estimate that one in every four people currently hospitalized in Tarrant County is a COVID-19 patient.

"I am very saddened by it. I've had a good friend of mine who lost a granddaughter," said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.

Tarrant County reported 3,100 new cases and 47 deaths over the weekend. On Monday it reported 10 more deaths and 812 new cases.

Schools reopening, where kids 12-and-under are unvaccinated and mask wearing is mired in debate and legal action, are strongly suspected to be fueling the surge.

"They’re around folks and this Delta variant is, I guess, very, very contagious. They are taking that home with them giving it to their families and so I think that is what has caused the spike that we’re seeing right now," Whitley said.

The DFW Hospital Council is keeping close watch on the bleak picture with dwindling ICU beds and overworked medical workers.

"They’re fatigued, they’ve worked hard. They have absolutely been at this for over 18 months," said Dr. Stephen Love, DFW Hospital Council.

He says the situation with available beds in Tarrant County is not as pressing as the shortage of hospital workers. He’s hopeful about the state providing more traveling nurses faster.

"I think if we can move it along a little quicker it would be good. We have quite a few assigned that have not fully deployed but we know there are a lot of logistics involved and we do thank the state. But we need that staffing as soon as we can get it," Love said.

Whitley says attention is squarely focused on urging more people to get vaccinated and making a COVID-19 tests available to anyone who wants one.

He also was clear about his feelings.

"Very frustrated again at the fact that folks seemingly are going to social media and everyplace but their trusted doctor to get information and often times getting false information or just stuff that’s just not true, not true. They’re using that as a basis for not getting vaccinated. It’s resulting in a much higher spike in the cases," Whitley said.

