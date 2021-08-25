State-funded COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion center opens in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Tarrant County is now offering a special treatment for people with COVID-19 who are not yet seriously ill enough to be in a hospital.
Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody treatment, is available for free from the state at a new infusion center at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.
It’s the same treatment President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott received after testing positive for COVID-19.
Early treatment can reportedly reduce a person’s risk of hospitalization and death by 85%.
"The opening of the Infusion Center is a great tool to help reduce the load on the over-burdened hospitals across Tarrant County and DFW," said Dr. Catherine Colquitt with the Tarrant County Public Health Authority.
The center expects to treat up to 90 people a day.
Patients must be at least 12 years old and have a doctor’s referral. They must also meet one of the following eligibility requirements:
- Older age (for example, age ≥ 65)
- Obesity or being overweight (for example, BMI > 25 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Chronic kidney disease, diabetes, or immunosuppressive disease
- Currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment
- Cardiovascular disease or hypertension
- Chronic lung diseases
- Sickle cell disease
- Neurodevelopmental disorders
- Having a medical related technological dependence
- High risk ethnicity groups (Latino or Black)
Appointments are required.
