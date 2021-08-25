State-funded COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion center opens in Fort Worth

article

Tarrant County is now offering a special treatment for people with COVID-19 who are not yet seriously ill enough to be in a hospital.

Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody treatment, is available for free from the state at a new infusion center at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

It’s the same treatment President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott received after testing positive for COVID-19.

Early treatment can reportedly reduce a person’s risk of hospitalization and death by 85%.

"The opening of the Infusion Center is a great tool to help reduce the load on the over-burdened hospitals across Tarrant County and DFW," said Dr. Catherine Colquitt with the Tarrant County Public Health Authority.

The center expects to treat up to 90 people a day.

Patients must be at least 12 years old and have a doctor’s referral. They must also meet one of the following eligibility requirements:

Older age (for example, age ≥ 65)

Obesity or being overweight (for example, BMI > 25 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Chronic kidney disease, diabetes, or immunosuppressive disease

Currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment

Cardiovascular disease or hypertension

Chronic lung diseases

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders

Having a medical related technological dependence

High risk ethnicity groups (Latino or Black)

Appointments are required.

