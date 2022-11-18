Tarrant County National Adoption Day: 50 foster care children join their forever families

50 area foster kids will join their forever families on Tarrant County National Adoption Day at the Tarrant County Family Law Center on Friday.

The adoption proceedings will take place in six courtrooms throughout the morning.

After all the papers are signed there will be a celebration and families will be honored by courthouse workers and volunteers for the event.

This is the 21st year for the celebration which has led to nearly 1,300 adoptions over the last two decades, many of them were neglected or abused.

Even if you aren't in a position to foster or adopt a child, you can still help by becoming a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate for kids in foster care.