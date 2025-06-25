Expand / Collapse search

Tarrant County man gets 35 years for sexually assaulting 14-year-old

Published  June 25, 2025 10:28am CDT
Arlington
Kenneth Horrace, 46 (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

ARLINGTON, Texas - A 46-year-old Tarrant County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child. 

Guilty Plea and Sentence

What we know:

The plea and sentence were announced Wednesday morning.

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, Kenneth Horrice followed a 14-year-old girl at an Arlington apartment complex. 

The D.A.'s office says he cornered her near a trash dumpster, threatened to kill her if she told anyone, and sexually assaulted her.

Horrice has been in the Tarrant County Jail since July 12, 2024.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and the Tarrant County Jail.

