Tarrant County man gets 35 years for sexually assaulting 14-year-old

The Brief A Tarrant County man, Kenneth Horrice, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. Horrice pleaded guilty to the aggravated sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. The assault occurred at an Arlington apartment complex in July 2024.



A 46-year-old Tarrant County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Guilty Plea and Sentence

What we know:

The plea and sentence were announced Wednesday morning.

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, Kenneth Horrice followed a 14-year-old girl at an Arlington apartment complex.

The D.A.'s office says he cornered her near a trash dumpster, threatened to kill her if she told anyone, and sexually assaulted her.

Horrice has been in the Tarrant County Jail since July 12, 2024.