Tarrant County man gets 35 years for sexually assaulting 14-year-old
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - A 46-year-old Tarrant County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Guilty Plea and Sentence
What we know:
The plea and sentence were announced Wednesday morning.
According to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, Kenneth Horrice followed a 14-year-old girl at an Arlington apartment complex.
The D.A.'s office says he cornered her near a trash dumpster, threatened to kill her if she told anyone, and sexually assaulted her.
Horrice has been in the Tarrant County Jail since July 12, 2024.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and the Tarrant County Jail.