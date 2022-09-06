Tarrant County lifts outdoor burn ban

article

A burn ban in Tarrant County has been lifted because of all the recent rain.

The Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday voted to repeal the ban in the unincorporated parts of the county.

However, the county’s fire marshal is reminding people that there are still some rules to follow when burning brush, tree limbs, grass clippings and leaves.

Anyone planning a burn should call the Tarrant County Fire Alarm Center at 817-232-9800 to register their address.

The fires are not allowed at night or when the wind speed is greater than 23 miles per hour.

And the person responsible for the fire should make sure it is downwind and at least 300 feet from structures on adjacent properties and that the smoke doesn’t blow towards a neighbor’s yard or onto a road.

That person is also liable if the fire happens to cause any damage.

A permit and approval from the Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s Office are required for prescribed burns.