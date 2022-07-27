Ferris trash fire grows out of control, burns down home

article

Fire destroyed a home Tuesday afternoon in Ferris, south of Dallas.

The Ferris Fire Department said it was started by someone burning trash. That led to an explosion and the flames spread to the home.

No one was hurt.

Tarrant County fire destroys 3 homes, 6 other structures

The fire was in Ellis County, which is under a burn ban.

There’s no word yet on if the person who burned trash was ticketed or charged with a crime.