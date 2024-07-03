Tarrant County jailers fired again after being charged with inmate's murder

The two Tarrant County jailers who are facing charges for the death of an inmate have been fired again.

Corrections officers Rafael Moreno and Joel Garcia were indicted last week for the murder of 31-year-Anthony Johnson.

Officer Rafael Moreno and Lt. Joel Garcia

Johnson died on April 21 after a struggle at the jail during a routine contraband check.

Security video shows Moreno keeping his knee on Johnson’s back and shoulders for more than a minute after Johnson had been restrained.

Lt. Garcia, who was a supervisor at the time, recorded the incident on his phone, which Sheriff Bill Waybourn said delayed the process to summon medical help.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Johnson's death was a homicide, listing mechanical and chemical asphyxia as his cause of death.

The presence of methamphetamine was also listed as a contributing factor.

Anthony Johnson

Both jailers turned themselves in to law enforcement on Monday and have since been released on bond.

Moreno and Garcia were fired in May but were then reinstated due to improper protocol with their terminations. They were placed on administrative leave.

Sheriff Wayborn said after meeting with county commissioners on Wednesday, he fired them again for protocol violations.