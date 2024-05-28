6th inmate being held in Tarrant County jail dies

Another inmate being held at the Tarrant County jail has died.

It's the latest in a string of deaths at the jail this year.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Chasity Bonner was examined in the medical area around 9:15 a.m. during a checkup Tuesday but refused any further medical treatment and wanted to go back to her cell.

About two hours later, the sheriff's office says Bonner was found unresponsive. After being administered Narcan twice, she was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she died.

Bonner has been in jail since May 16 on a felony theft of property charge and a parole violation.

Her cause of death is pending.

This is the sixth death in the Tarrant County jail this year.