Tarrant County inmate's family speaks after jailers charged with murder

Family members of a man who died after a struggle at the Tarrant County Jail will speak publicly Tuesday for the first time since two jailers involved in the incident were arrested.

Tarrant County corrections officers Rafael Moreno and Joel Garcia were indicted for the murder of 31-year-old Anthony Johnson.

Both jailers turned themselves in to law enforcement and have since been released on bond.

On April 21, Johnson was involved in a struggle at the jail during a routine contraband check.

During the struggle, Moreno kept his knee on Johnson's back and shoulders for more than a minute after Johnson had been restrained.

Lt. Garcia, who was a supervisor at the time, recorded the incident on his phone, which Sheriff Bill Waybourn says delayed the process to summon medical help.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Johnson's death was a homicide, listing mechanical and chemical asphyxia as his cause of death.

Anthony Johnson

The presence of methamphetamine was also listed as a contributing factor.

Johnson, a 31-year-old Marine veteran who battled mental illness, was in jail after being arrested in Saginaw for behaving erratically with a knife at an intersection.

Moreno and Garcia were fired after the incident but were then reinstated due to improper protocol with their terminations.

Both Moreno and Garcia will remain on administrative leave while the investigation continues, according to Sheriff Waybourn.

Garcia’s attorneys released a statement saying they are confident a jury will find that he "committed no crime in discharging his duties as a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant with nearly 25 years of devoted service."

The Johnson family has previously called for the prosecution of Moreno, Garcia and others seen on video during the incident.

The family plans to hold a news conference about the arrests on Tuesday at noon at the Tarrant County Administration Building.