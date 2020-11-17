Tarrant County issues dire ‘public health warning’ due to COVID-19 surge

There are only three dozen ICU beds still available in all of Tarrant County, according to the county's public health director.

The number is a clear example of just how bad things have gotten, prompting a public health warning.

Various aspects of the pandemic were up for discussion at Tuesday’s commission meeting. One thing was made clear: every COVID-19 metric in Tarrant County is trending in the wrong direction.

Public Health Director Dr. Vinny Taneja says hospitals across the county are 92% occupied and only 36 ICU beds remain.

The result is a new pandemic threat level labeled “public health warning.”

“When it crossed 90%, I got real alarmed,” Dr. Taneja said.

Dr. Taneja says currently one of every five people hospitalized in Tarrant County has COVID-19.

“The governor’s orders are getting close to shutting down businesses down again,” said Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley.

Gov. Abbott has said reopenings would roll back if COVID hospitalizations in our region reach 15% or higher for seven consecutive days. That means bars close and restaurants and retail go back to 50% capacity.

Judge Whitley would like to issue fines to people not wearing masks, but he says the governor’s statewide order, as currently written, is not enforceable.

“If you ask me you got two choices: shut down businesses and close the hospital or are you going to issue a citation? I’m going to encourage the cities to issue the citation,” he said. “Counties don’t have the ordinance-making ability. And, as I’m told, the city would have to pass an ordinance and then assign a fine.”

Judge Whitley reiterates a plea for gatherings to be put on hold for the remainder of the year, including church services, civic meetings and little league youth sports

“I want to keep the businesses open and what these folks are doing is not helping us,” he said.

It’s not just citizens being asked to do their part.

The county is calling on businesses as well suggesting cut down in-person workforces, have more of the team work from home, restaurants invest in more outdoor seating and heaters and also promote takeout to reduce the number of people dining inside.