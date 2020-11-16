North Texas hospitals could hit threshold to reverse Gov. Abbott’s reopening rules

North Texas continues to see record-high COVID-19 cases in North Texas hospitals inching closer to the governor’s threshold to reverse some reopenings.

The four most populated counties in North Texas all broke COVID-19 records in the last two days.

Dallas County reported its highest one-day total of new cases.

Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties reported their highest hospitalization levels.

In Dallas County, there's been a 37% increase in new cases among school-aged children.

Dallas ISD closed Caillet Elementary School in Northwest Dallas last week because of an outbreak. Students return to the classroom Tuesday.

While cases rise, a bigger indicator of the severity of COVID spread is in hospitals. About a month ago, Parkland Hospital had 80 COVID patients. Over the last couple of weeks, they’ve increased up to 140.

Governor Greg Abbott has said some aspects of the reopening will automatically roll back if 15% of total hospitalizations in a region reach 15% or higher for seven consecutive days. That means bars close and restaurants and retail go back down to 50% capacity.

Trauma Service Region E includes most of DFW viewing area and Grayson County.

Dallas County has nearly 12% of beds being used by COVID patients. Tarrant County has the highest with 15%. Denton County had a record 121 patients Monday with nearly 14%. Collin County also reported a record Monday 304 patients with 11% capacity.

Our region percentage is at 13.4, the highest since the pandemic started.

“We are actually above those July numbers. Luckily, the deaths are not above that by any means,” said Texas Medical Association President Dr. Diana Fite. “That’s probably more of a matter of a lot of the elderly people and chronically ill people are doing a very good job of staying inside and staying away from people as much as they can.”

With Thanksgiving and Black Friday approaching, now more than ever, health officials want people to stay in the smallest groups possible and continue to wear a mask.

“Stay apart as much as you can. The six feet. Stay in outdoor areas as much as you can. The masks do help to some degree. They don’t prevent it, but they do help,” Dr. Fite said. “It’s going to multiply. If you don't think it matters to you personally, you just need to think of others. It does matter.”