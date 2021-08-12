Tarrant County Health adds new COVID-19 testing site in Fort Worth due to high demand

The city of Fort Worth is reacting to the rise in COVID-19 cases by opening up another testing center.

The lines are back for COVID testing. The familiar sight in much of 2020 is back again with surge of the delta variant.

The demand prompted the city of Fort Worth and Tarrant County Health to open a drive-thru testing site in north Fort Worth on Decatur Ave. near Highway 820 and Meacham Blvd.

"We had quite a few people here waiting first thing before we got operations up and running," said Jason Pittman with Fort Worth Code Enforcement.

Starting Thursday morning, a steady stream of cars began to take advantage of the nose swab test and quick turnaround time for results. In most cases, they come back within 24 hours.

"We’ve known the system since last year, and we are able to get people in and out," Pittman said. "Everybody’s pleased with the process. The turnaround for results as well."

Most people being tested said they just wanted to be safe and do their part with others in mind.

"We’ve been vaccinated, but three of our grandchildren came down with, so we wanted to," said Twila Bollinger. "We waited the 3 to 5 days to get the test so we can make sure we are not going to be spreaders."

