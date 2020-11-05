Tarrant County education leaders say COVID-19 has affected students performance, teacher retention

Issues of student performance while learning online and teacher retention during the pandemic were discussed by some of the top education leaders in Tarrant County on Thursday.

It’s a serious issue, as one study shows students who don't get back to class before January 1 will lose more than 3 percent of their lifetime earnings.

As Tarrant County grapples with a rise in COVID-19 cases, like most things these days, the 17th annual State of Education sponsored by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce was held virtually this year.

Sitting socially distant, the chancellor of Tarrant County College and the superintendents of Fort Worth and Keller ISD's discussed the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“I will say the biggest challenge we face in public ed is that challenge of creating essentially two instructional systems on a framework designed for really one instructional system and really no additional funding to get it done,” said Rick Westfall, Keller ISD.

In Fort Worth ISD, 85 percent of students come from economically disadvantaged homes. Dr. Kent Scribner says bridging the digital divide is an on-going challenge.

“Not every corner of our city has the same access,” Scribner said.

All Tarrant County College campuses will continue with virtual-only learning for most classes through at least the spring. The chancellor says higher ed is being challenged in a different way -- with more Texans working from home indefinitely.

“Right upon us, right now, there's going to be a big boom in cybersecurity area. So how do we prepare students for those skills?” said Chancellor Eugene Giovannini, Tarrant County College.

Teacher retention is tough too. Keller ISD is using grant money to train students to return to the district as teachers.

“Instead of waiting for them to come to us we're already building our pool for them to stay with us,” Westfall said.

Fort Worth ISD is using some of the $66 million approved by voters in the tax rate election to keep the ones they have.

“Certainly focus on connectively and devices but the lion’s share of those dollars is going to be invested in teacher compensation,” Scribner said. “Provide stipends to fill the hard to fill classes.”