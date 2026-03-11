Plano's Crayola Experience closes permanently

article

The Brief The Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano has officially shut down after eight years of operation. Guests with existing tickets, annual passes, or booked parties are advised to visit the attraction's website to resolve outstanding issues. The closure follows a series of rent disputes and lockout notices as the mall prepares for potential redevelopment, possibly involving a new Dallas Stars arena.



The Crayola Experience in Plano is now permanently closed.

What we know:

Crayola on Wednesday announced that its Plano attraction, which was operating under a license by Brite Management/BrightColors LLC, is now officially closed.

The company said it plans to work with guests who still have tickets, gift cards, annual passes, or scheduled parties and events. Those people should visit www.crayolaexperience.com/plano to resolve any issues.

What they're saying:

"Crayola understands the closure is disappointing and frustrating to those in the Plano area who have enjoyed visiting Crayola Experience for the past eight years and those who have planned future events and visits," Crayola said in a news release. "Thank you to all our guests who spent time with family and friends creating memories with us."

Crayola also owns and operates other Crayola Experience attractions in Easton, Pennsylvania and Orlando, Florida. There is a third licensed location in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minneapolis.

"We remain committed to our location-based entertainment growth strategy. Crayola Experience is key to that strategy and an important representation of the Crayola brand as a family destination for interactive play that brings color and creativity to life," said Rick Stringer, EVP, Consumer Experience.

Big picture view:

The Crayola Experience inside the Shops at Willow Bend in Plano closed temporarily in mid-February. The mall’s landlord posted a lockout notice on the door indicating the closure was due to delinquent rent.

Related article

The attraction reopened briefly before closing again.

With it now permanently closed, little remains open inside the mall near Park Boulevard and the Dallas North Tollway. Most major stores have already shut down or will shut down soon.

The Dallas Stars are reportedly eyeing the location as a potential future arena site. The city of Plano has reportedly been in discussions with the team regarding future development.

Related article