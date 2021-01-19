Tarrant County deputy hurt in fight with suspect

article

A Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy was injured while fighting with a wanted man Sunday.

The deputy tried to stop driver Luis Sergio Ruelas Ortiz in northwest Tarrant County near Lake Worth. He had an outstanding warrant for drug charges.

The sheriff’s office said Ortiz refused to stop and after crashing got into a struggle with the deputy.

The deputy suffered a concussion with minor injuries. He was treated at the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Ortiz will now face charges for evading arrest, resisting arrest and attempting to take a weapon from an officer in addition to his outstanding warrants.