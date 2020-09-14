Tarrant County deputy accused of murdering his girlfriend

article

Denton police arrested Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy for allegedly murdered his girlfriend and then trying to cover up the crime.

Police said 36-year-old Jay Rotter called 911 on Aug. 26 to report that his girlfriend had committed suicide inside their home on Robinwood Lane.

Detectives who responded to the scene found the woman’s body, as well as physical evidence that suggested Rotter was the one who killed her.

The detectives executed a search warrant at Rotter’s home and a judge determined there was probable cause for his arrest.

Rotter, who police confirmed is a deputy for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Monday and charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

He’s being held in the Denton County jail with bond set at more than $1 million.