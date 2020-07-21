Tarrant County delays in-person school until Sept. 28

article

School in Tarrant County will be virtual-only for the first six weeks of the year.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued a public health declaration Tuesday that orders all public and non-religious private schools not to reopen for in-person classes until Sept. 28.

Health advisors said they worked on the plan with school districts in the county, including Fort Worth, Arlington, Grapevine-Colleyville, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Keller and 15 other districts.

It gives them three weeks after Labor Day to determine if there will be a spike in COVID-19 cases because of activities over the holiday weekend.

Although the order does not apply to religious schools, health advisors are urging them to adopt a similar plan.

Advertisement

Arlington ISD had already announced in-person learning wouldn’t happen for at least the first few weeks of the school year.

Fort Worth ISD was planning to start on Aug. 17 with in-person and virtual options. The district said more than half of the nearly 20,000 students registered chose in-person learning.

But some said they were not comfortable with the idea.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

“I just don't think it’s safe, even at a ratio at 10 children. I don't think it’s safe to have that many in the classroom,” said Rachel Martinez, a Fort Worth ISD teacher and parent.

“We have two main jobs as educators – to teach and to keep children safe. We can do both of those things by teaching virtually and keep school buildings closed until health officials deem it safe to reopen based on data,” added Briana Bianco, an Arlington ISD teacher.

The new order does allow some exceptions for students with special needs and families without internet access. School staff members will also be allowed in the classrooms.

Extra-curricular activities will be allowed to take place remotely or outdoors with social distancing.

Districts will also be required to submit a plan for students to safely return to campuses at least two weeks before reopening.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases