Tarrant Co. Sheriff's Office holds parade for 13-year-old Azle boy battling terminal brain cancer
AZLE, Texas - First responders showed up in Azle Friday to show their support for a 13-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer.
The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office organized the parade for Jon.
The parade included patrol cars, mounted patrol deputies, and even a flyover from the Fort Worth Police Department's Air-1 chopper.
They also delivered gifts and brought along a Kona ice truck, so everyone could enjoy shaved ice, one of Jon's favorite treats.