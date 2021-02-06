Tarrant Co. Sheriff's Office holds parade for 13-year-old Azle boy battling terminal brain cancer

article

First responders showed up in Azle Friday to show their support for a 13-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office organized the parade for Jon.

The parade included patrol cars, mounted patrol deputies, and even a flyover from the Fort Worth Police Department's Air-1 chopper.

They also delivered gifts and brought along a Kona ice truck, so everyone could enjoy shaved ice, one of Jon's favorite treats.