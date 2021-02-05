Tarrant Area Food Bank welcoming volunteers again for ongoing food distribution efforts

article

The Tarrant Area Food Bank hosted another mega mobile market Friday. The plan was to provide groceries for 500 families in need at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth.

Like previous food distribution events, lines formed well before the gates opened Friday morning.

It illustrated the need many are still experiencing because of the pandemic.

The reaction from recipients is always gratitude

"It makes it easier on us. I mean, we could make it without it but it allows us to put our money elsewhere in other places. We’ve been able to keep up with our bills when we do this," said Jeff Matthews, who received food.

TAFB said it is now allowing volunteers at its distribution center for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

People interested in helping with tasks like sorting food and packing distribution boxes should visit tafb.galaxydigital.com to sign up.