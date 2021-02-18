Tarrant Area Food Bank to resume food distribution events following severe winter weather

article

Many North Texans have had to deal with a number of issues caused by the severe winter weather over the past several days, but the Tarrant Area Food Bank will hold several food distribution events to help those in need of food.

People are in need of food after power outages caused issues at homes across North Texas and at local grocery stores and restaurants.

The first TAFB distribution event will be Thursday, from 1-4 p.m., at TAFB’s Distribution Center, located at 2600 Cullen Street in Fort Worth.

TAFB will then hold events Friday, Saturday, and Monday, at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth.

Friday’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays’ event will be from 2-4 p.m., and Monday’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here for information about volunteering for the events.