Tarrant Area Food Bank resumes Mega Mobile Markets to help those in need during the holidays

North Texans started lining up hours before a food bank distribution event Friday morning in Fort Worth.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank continuously works to provide access to nutritious food to as many people as possible in North Texas.

The need, of course, has been even more pronounced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday’s event was at Herman Clark Stadium.

The food bank is looking for volunteers to help with registration, traffic control, and food distribution at future events.

The last opportunity to help before Christmas will be Friday, Dec. 18, then the Mega Mobile Markets will continue in January.

