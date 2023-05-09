Tarrant Appraisal District to vote on replacement for former chairwoman

Property tax watchdogs are closely monitoring a change in board members at the Tarrant Appraisal District, the agency that determines property values.

The former chair resigned ahead of a recall vote. The largest tax entity cast its votes for her replacement.

The outcome at the special county commission meeting on Tuesday means Fort Worth businessman Vince Puente will become a new member on the TAD Board of Directors, the entity that sets property valuations in Tarrant County.

The move follows the recall and resignation of former member Kathryn Wilemon amid controversy involving realtor Chandler Crouch.

"I file more protests than anybody else," Crouch said. "I’m very effective at protesting, and I believe it made them look bad, and they didn’t like that."

Hundreds of property owners showed up at a TAD meeting earlier this year in support of Crouch.

Ousted member Wilemon was at the center of allegations that the board kept secret: several complaints filed with the state about Crouch.

"There were investigations," Crouch said. "The investigations cleared me of all wrongdoing."

Several taxing agencies have a vote in the makeup of TAD's board.

But with Tarrant County as TAD’s majority stakeholder, Tuesday’s approval of Puente has Crouch optimistic about more transparency within TAD in the future.

"My hope is that the culture of how they deal with issues changes," he said. "I’ve seen positive evidence of that. I just hope it continues."