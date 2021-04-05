Target car seat trade-in: Retailer will take old baby seat in exchange for discount on new one
Calling all parents: Target is holding a baby car seat trade-in event through April 17.
The retail chain will allow customers to trade in an older car seat in exchange for 20% off of a "new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear. Select baby home gear includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers & bouncers," according to the store’s website.
Trade-ins will be allowed for the following items:
- Infant car seats
- Convertible car seats
- Car seat bases
- Harness or booster car seats
- Car seats that are expired or damaged
Qualified items can only be traded in at Target store locations. Designated signage will point guests to drop-off boxes which will be located near guest services inside all stores.
Upon drop-off, guests will be given a coupon to scan into their Target app. The coupon can be redeemed twice on two separate purchases in store or online.
"Target introduced its first car seat trade-in program in April 2016. Since then, more than 1,180,000 car seats—or 17.7 million pounds of car seats—have been recycled," according to Target.
For more information, visit Target.com.