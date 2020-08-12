Tanker overturns and bursts into flames on 75 in Richardson

article

A tanker truck overturned and caught fire along U.S. Highway 75 near Galatyn Parkway in Richardson.

Investigators said the driver was going southbound, veered into the HOV lane, crashed and ended up in the northbound lanes of the highway.

Emergency crews shut down the highway and drivers were re-routed to the service road.

There were no reports on the driver’s condition or what caused him to crash.

Cleanup is expected to take several hours.