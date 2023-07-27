Mother of 15-year-old girl killed in Forest Hill drive-by shooting 'angry,' hoping for answers

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill still don't have many leads to solve a drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl while she slept.

Talia Fields’ mother said now that her daughter has been laid to rest, it’s her mission to find justice for her family.

Forest Hill police said there are no updates in the case as of Thursday.

"It brings anger to me. It’s angry to see this. Angry. An angry woman and angry mother to see this," Talia’s mother, Talicia Fields, said.

It’s difficult for Talicia to even face her Forest Hill home.

The grieving mother has been staying with other family since her 15-year-old daughter was shot and killed while sleeping during a drive-by shooting two weeks ago.

"I heard a ring of gunshots. I was sleeping so I thought it was my alarm to get ready for work, so I jumped on my feet and heard the finishing shots," Talicia recalled.

She said bullets started flying through the house at about 3:15 a.m. back on July 9.

Her 23-year-old son’s room was hit, but he wasn’t injured.

Talia’s window was riddled with bullet holes.

Her mother said she remembers running to her daughter’s room, where she found her shot in the side.

"Talia is an innocent 15-year-old girl that lives a normal 15-year-old’s life," Talicia said.

Forest Hill police haven’t announced any arrests in the case or released any new details.

The only suspect description is vague: a male with a shirt tied around his head and a large tattoo on his chest.

Earlier this month, investigators said the drive-by shooting that killed Talia may be connected to multiple homes and vehicles damaged by gunfire less than a mile away the same night.

"I was coaching her. My duty was to coach and prepare her for life," Talicia said.

Talia’s life was only beginning.

The 15-year-old was set to start her sophomore year at North Crowley High School.

"I am angry. He ripped my soul away from me," Talicia said.

Forest Hill police and Talicia are asking anyone with information or surveillance video from that night to come forward.