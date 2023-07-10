Sleeping 15-year-old girl killed in Forest Hill drive-by shooting

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill are investigating two drive-by shootings they believe are linked. One of the shootings killed a 15-year-old girl while she was asleep.

For now, police have few clues to work with, and it's still unclear at this time if the girl's home was targeted or if it was random.

Forest Hill police are still working to figure out if these two shootings are related. They are hoping neighbors come forward with surveillance camera or Ring doorbell camera to capture a better suspect description.

A Forest Hill family is grieving after a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed over the weekend while sleeping. Bullet holes could be seen in the front and side windows at the home off Andrea Lane.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, police tell FOX 4 the teenager’s mother called 911 saying her daughter had been shot. The girl, identified as 15-year-old Talia Fields, died on the scene.

Featured article

Detectives are investigating the case as a possible drive-by shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

The only suspect description is vague: a man with a shirt tied around his head and a large tattoo on his chest.

One hour later and less than a mile away, Forest Hill officers were dispatched to shots fired off Maiden Lane.

Neighbor Fransisca Reyna says she heard the gunfire while in bed.

"All of a sudden, I heard, ‘Pow! Pow! Pow! Pow!’" she recalled.

Police say multiple vehicles and homes were damaged.

No one was injured off Maiden Lane, but there were at least two cars with bullet holes in the area.

One family had two bullet holes that pierced through a garage door, barely missing a bedroom on the other side of the wall.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Forest Hill police couldn’t confirm if the two shootings were related, only say it’s part of the investigation.

Reyna fears the shooter or shooters will be back. She says this isn’t the first time she’s heard gunshots late at night on her street.

"Cause I have younger grandkids. And my grandson, he works nights. So he comes home at 12 or 1 in the morning," she said. "You never know. A bullet can ricochet or whatever."

The 15-year-old’s family wanted to remain private at this time, only confirming the teen does live there with her mother.

Police haven’t released any type of vehicle description.