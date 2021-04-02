U.S. Capitol Police officer, suspect dead after car rams into barricade

The U.S. Capitol campus was locked down Friday afternoon after a car rammed into a barricade, killing one U.S. Capitol Police officer and injuring another.

The driver was shot and killed after he jumped out of the car holding a knife, and refused to comply with officers' commands.

U.S. Capitol Police responded to the North Barricade vehicle access point on Constitution Ave after reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.

The deceasted suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Noah Green of Indiana.

The officer who was killed has been identified as William F. Evans, an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered flags to be flown at half staff, and a procession of officers could be seen riding away from George Washington University Hospital, where the officers were taken following the incident.

Investigators have not indicated what may have prompted the attack.

National Guard troops on duty after lockdown announced at U.S. Capitol.

The following road closures are in effect due to the security threat:

- Constitution Ave between Second street NE and First Street NW

- First Street between Constitution Ave NE and Independence Ave SE

